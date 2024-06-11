Heavy rainfall potential Wednesday night

Along with the hail and high wind threats for severe weather, heavy rainfall will also be a possibility. In fact, it’s yet another round where we could see anywhere from 1-3″ of rain depending on how everything tracks. If you manage to get hit with multiple cells, that will obviously increase your rainfall totals.

If you end up with multiple inches of rain, there is a chance you could end up with some minor flooding. It could also worsen the flooding up around Wabasha along the Mississippi River. Once these storms are out, we will get a break through most of Thursday and Friday is trending sunny.