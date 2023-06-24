Heavy rain potential is highest Saturday evening, but that’s not it for rain
The potential for heavy rain and stronger storms is between 6 pm and Midnight Saturday night, but there are other chances for showers and a rumble of thunder this weekend. Occasional showers and thunderstorms are going to remain possible through the middle of Sunday. Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is not going to pull us out of a drought, but it definitely doesn’t hurt, and in some locations it will be enough to prevent young crops from totally drying out. Some of us may see the most beneficial rain coming tonight, closer to Midnight.