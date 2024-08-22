Heating up this weekend, very slight chance of a shower Friday

A line of showers moved through central Minnesota Thursday, just brushing the Weather First area on the north side. Clouds will slowly thin out later Thursday night into Friday and we’ll see a few breaks in the clouds through Friday. A few showers are possible Friday, but the majority of us will not see much, if any rain.

High temperatures will stay in the 70s Friday, but will get a push into the 80s Saturday as a ridge in the jet stream dominates the weather from this weekend into the start of next week. Dew points will creep back up to the 70s this weekend, starting late in the day Saturday.

The combination of high dew points and temperatures in the upper 80s Sunday will make for a heat index close to 100 degrees. Monday has the potential to be even hotter with a heat index up to 105-110 in the afternoon.

There are a few, sparse chances at a quick shower or thunderstorm, otherwise there isn’t much opportunity for widespread rain through most of next week. A front will move through around Thursday next week which will make for more widespread thunderstorms and a cool down going into Labor Day weekend.