Temperatures get cooler on Thursday after a cold front passes. From everyday onwards for the next week or so, temperatures will warm up a little more and more everyday. This will allow for the heat index to be more of a factor depending on how much moisture we have in our atmosphere next week.

With humidity up today, the heat index will flirt with 90°F. The heat index will be higher at points next week if we get as humid as we will be this afternoon and evening.