Heat, humidity to soar this weekend into next week

The calendar still says it’s summer and it’ll definitely feel like this weekend as heat and humidity surge into the area which will last into next week.

A high pressure system over the southern part of the United States, and where the heat and humidity have resided in recent days, will shift further northeast into the area bringing the summer sizzle with it.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower-to-middle 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. The humidity will also ramp up with dew point temperatures likely in the middle-to-upper 60s on Saturday and near the middle 70s on Sunday.

The heat index (feels-like) will likely be near 90° on Saturday and middle-to-upper 90s on Sunday.

The heat and humidity will carry over into next week with high temperatures likely in the lower-to-middle 80s from Monday through Wednesday.

The pattern will break down later in the week as a strong cold front is expected to push through sometime late Wednesday to Thursday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is still uncertainty on the exact timing of the front, however behind it, temperatures will cool off into the 70s along with lower humidity.