Heat, humidity to ramp up early next week

Summertime heat and humidity is set to ramp up early next.

A high pressure ridge will develop over the eastern half of the country leading to a southwesterly flow into the Weather First area allowing warm air and moisture to surge in.

The heat will begin to nudge in on Sunday as high temperatures push into the mid-80s. A frontal boundary nearby will lead to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heat and humidity is expected through at least the middle of next week. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will push into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Add in the humidity, and heat index values will likely climb into the mid-90s!

Temperatures will dial back a bit toward the weeks’ second half, but still highs are expected to be in the 80s. There will also be chances for showers and thunderstorms, but it’s still too early for exact specifics.