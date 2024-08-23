Heat, humidity to linger through midweek

The summer warmth and humidity will linger through the middle of next week, before a strong cold front will bring cooler, less humid weather to end the week along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures on Monday are expected to be in the upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will likely hover around the lower-to-middle 70s leading to a very muggy day. The heat index may approach or exceed 100° for some.

The heat and humidity will get tempered a little bit on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures likely in the lower-to-middle 80s. Dew points will likely be in the 60s so it’ll continue to feel humid.

A strong cold front will pass through sometime Thursday into Thursday night leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Behind it, temperatures are expected to cool off into the 70s along with lower humidity.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from August 30 to September 5, has a likelihood of below average temperatures across the Upper Midwest during that period.