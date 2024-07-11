Heat, humidity to increase this weekend; few chances for thunderstorms

Summer is set to sizzle this weekend as heat and humidity will be on the move.

Temperatures will gradually warm from the low 80s on Thursday to the mid 80s on Friday. Besides some afternoon clouds, both days are expected to be mostly sunny. A few popup isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible on Thursday afternoon, but most will stay dry.

Heat and humidity are set to arrive this weekend with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s on Saturday. Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s making for a humid day putting the heat index, or feels-like temperature, into the low-to-mid 90s.

Sunday will be a bit warmer as high temperature push into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dew points in the 60s and 70s will lead to heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100°.

A thunderstorm complex will develop near the U.S. and Canada border on Friday night and track southeast through the night. It’s expected to weaken in time, but still could sneak into the area on Saturday. A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening with some potentially strong.

Another thunderstorm complex may develop near the area on Sunday although several uncertainties remain due to how thunderstorms evolve from Saturday.