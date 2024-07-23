Heat, humidity return for the weekend

Summertime heat and humidity is on the move and set to return for the weekend lingering into next week.

A low pressure trough which has led to temperatures hovering near average the last several days and spotty rain chances, will begin to push out of the area as a high pressure ridge centered over the western U.S. starts to move east. That’ll lead to warmer air and humidity finding its way back to the area.

Temperatures are expected to climb above average with highs pushing into the mid-to-upper 80s. The average high this time of year is around 80°.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest six-to-ten day temperature outlook has a high probability of above average temperatures to close out July heading into August.

Humidity will also remain high as dew points are expected to be in the 60s and 70s.