Heat, humidity return for the weekend with chances for rain

Summertime heat and humidity will briefly return over the weekend which will fuel chances for showers and thunderstorms.

A complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop late Friday in the Dakotas and track southeast into Minnesota. If it holds together, it may sneak into the area early Saturday morning before clearing by lunchtime. However, it’s possible it may fizzle out or track further north.

Temperatures are expected to push into the middle-to-upper 80s by late afternoon with a few places possibly flirting with 90°. It will be a muggy day as dew point temperatures will likely climb to near or in the lower 70s leading to a heat index, or feels-like temperature, in the lower-to-middle 90s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible sometime Saturday evening or late Saturday night into Sunday morning as cold front passes through. A few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours as the front stalls out across the area. A strong or severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the overall severe threat is low locally.

Temperatures will be warm with highs around the middle 80s by Sunday afternoon. Dew point temperatures will once again be around or in the lower 70s leading to a heat index around or in the lower 90s.