Heat Briefly Returns

We’re still on track for mid to upper-80s for highs. Dew points will also be in the upper-60s and low-70s during this stretch. Although, they are still lower than what we saw this time last week. Air temperatures are also lower. As a result, the heat index will top off in the low to mid-90s. You will still need to dress comfortable for outdoor activities.

These are the last two days we will be experiencing any heat on this level. Temperatures retreat closer to average closer to the weekend and continue into next week. Our average high for this time of year is 79°F.