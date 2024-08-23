Heat and humidity to be cautious in arrives Sunday

Temperatures will steadily warm as we progress through the weekend, with dew points cranking up by tomorrow evening.

Sunday will be the first of four days where heat index values will be well in the 90F’s. Highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 80F’s, with dew points exceeding 70F! This will yield “feels like” temperatures in the mid to upper 90F’s.

Monday will be even warmer, with highs reaching into the upper 80F’s. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 70F’s, leading to a heat index value of near 100F. Tuesday won’t be much different. Highs are expected to be slightly lower, but the dew points will remain tropical, making it feel close to 100F once again.

All of this heat is thanks to an upper level ridge of high pressure building across the central part of the United States. The ridge axis will be parked right over Minnesota and Iowa Sunday through Tuesday. Ridges such as these are not all that uncommon this time of year, and it certainly will set the stage for one final heat wave to close out summer of 2024!

If you plan on heading outdoors to hit the lake, do some yardwork, or go to the Minnesota state fair, remember to bring and drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks in the shade to prevent heat related illnesses!