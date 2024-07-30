Heat and humidity reach their peak on Wednesday

Wednesday may well be one of the warmest days that we have seen all summer.

Forecasted highs are in the upper 80F’s across most of the viewing area for Wednesday, which isn’t all that impressive compared to temperatures we have seen in the past. However….

Dew points will be in the low to mid 70F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa tomorrow. This will make it feel much warmer than the actual temperature. Heat index values will be reaching or approaching 100F tomorrow afternoon.

Heat index values at this level are certainly a danger to those both sensitive to heat related illnesses and those who are not. It will be very important to take frequent shade and water breaks if you have any outdoor plans or obligations tomorrow.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine throughout the day, although some debris clouds from nearby storms may occasional filter out the sun, providing some relief from the heat at times.

The bottom line is tomorrow will be very warm and humid, and it will be a great day to crank up that AC, go to the lake or pool after work, and drink plenty of water!