Hazy sunshine, warm Thursday

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with hazy sunshine and warm temperatures.

Smoke from western U.S. wildfires will continue to drift into the area leading to hazy sunshine. The smoke is expected to stay aloft and not reach the surface. The smoke will thin out Thursday night into Friday.

It’ll be another warm day with temperatures continuing to run well above average for the middle of September as highs climb into the lower-to-middle 80s.

The wind will be much lighter than Wednesday at around 5-10 MPH out of the southeast.

Dew point temperatures will increase a bit into the low 60s leading to a bit more humidity in the air than in recent days.

Quiet weather will continue through Thursday night under a mainly clear sky. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 50s to near 60° leading to a cool start to Friday.