Hazy sunshine, warm Monday with multiple rain chances, seasonal weather rest of the week

The week will start very warm with hazy sunshine due to Canadian wildfire smoke before a cold front passes through on Tuesday bringing rain to the area with seasonal temperatures the rest of the week along with additional chances for rain.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to push into the middle-to-upper- 80s for highs under filtered sunshine. Clouds will increase during the late afternoon and evening hours ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible by late evening into the overnight hours before becoming more likely early Tuesday.

Rain will continue through Tuesday before gradually ending through the evening hours. It’ll be a soaking rain for many as much of the area is likely to see around 1.00″ to 1.50″. Tuesday will be a noticeably cooler day with high temperatures only managing the middle 60s.

Temperatures will be around the lower-to-middle- 70s for highs the rest of the week into the weekend which is close to average for early June.

There will be multiple chances for rain from Thursday through Sunday as a more active pattern will setup. It won’t rain the entire time, but some passing showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day. The timing will become clearer as each day approaches.