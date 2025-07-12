Hazy skies through Sunday with warmer, more humid weather into next week

Canadian wildfire smoke will make for hazy skies through Sunday with warmer and more humid air making its return to the area into early next week.

A low pressure trough will push into the northern Great Lakes region through the end of the weekend resulting in northwest upper-air flow out of Canada. Due to the wildfires in portions of that country, the smoke from those fires will drift south into the Upper Midwest resulting in hazy skies with some possibly mixing down to the surface. As a result, an **AIR QUALITY ALERT** is in place for all of Minnesota until at least 9:00 AM on Monday.

The wildfire smoke will make for hazy sunshine on Sunday with temperatures expecting to be around or slightly above average as late afternoon highs push into the lower-to-middle- 80s. The humidity will be noticeable, but not terrible. It’ll be a breezy day with a southwest wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Sunshine remains into Monday with temperatures inching upward as highs push into the middle-to-upper- 80s as a warm front lifts north through the region. The humidity will also increase a touch.

Additional moisture will arrive into Tuesday with humidity increasing as temperatures will again be around the middle-to-upper- 80s for highs. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late in the afternoon and evening. It’s still too soon to know if there will be any severe potential.

A cold front will slowly pass through Wednesday into Wednesday night with showers and thunderstorms more likely. Again, too soon to know if there will be any severe potential.

Temperatures will begin to cool with highs near 80° on Wednesday and low-to-middle- 70s likely on Thursday and Friday which is well below average for the middle of July.