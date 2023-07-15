Hazy Finish to the Weekend, Smaller Storm Chances

The haze is back again from Canadian wildfires, and it will be affecting our air quality the rest of the weekend. Improvements do come heading into the work week, but air won’t be as healthy as what we experienced last week.

In addition to round out the weekend, we could see a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon before sunset. One or two of these storms could be a little strong, but severe weather is much less likely here than what we’ve seen at points over the past week. Although, rainfall is not looking to be as widespread as what we saw last week either.

Other chances for rainfall include Tuesday and Wednesday, but they also won’t dent drought conditions much as of now. Temperatures are in the upper-70s and low-80s to start out the next few days before we slowly get warmer as next week goes on.