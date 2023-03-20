Happy Spring!

Spring will officially be sprung at 4:24 this afternoon, with a mix of clouds & sunshine, along with highs in the lower & middle 40s. Not a bad first day of the new season!

We are hanging onto the lower 40s for the most part this week for highs. A brief cool-down to the upper 30s will be possible for a few of us Wednesday-Friday.

As far as rain/snow chances go, we are looking at a little rain moving in with a weak Alberta Clipper for Tuesday evening, mixing in a few snowflakes early on Wednesday morning. Not much rain and/or snow is expected.

Very minor snow accumulations will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with southern MN seeing the better chance at the snow adding up. Just like the previous clipper, this won’t be much of an issue.

Have a great first day of spring everyone!

–Weather First Morning Meteorologist Jim Peterson