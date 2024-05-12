Happy Mother’s Day!!

The Northern Lights have been fun the past couple nights. Now, we will be shifting to one of the warmest days of the year. Mother’s Day 2024 will feature highs in the mid-80s all across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the first half of the day.

By late Sunday afternoon, a few isolated showers become possible. Rain will be more widespread further south, and higher totals will occur further south. Locally, we are still on track for a couple light showers. If you really don’t like the rain and have dinner plans for Mother’s Day, bring an umbrella.

More isolated showers are possible early next week, but the best chance for rain holds off until Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures drop back into the low-70s and upper-60s, for highs, after Mother’s Day. This will continue for almost the rest of the upcoming week.