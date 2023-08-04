Happy Friday!
We are wrapping up the week warm & humid once again, with building cloud cover throughout the afternoon & evening. Highs are about 10° above-average (normal high today is 79°), with the humidity making our upper 80s feel more like the 90s at times. Rain is going to be holding off until the weekend, however a stray shower or two may move through from the west later in the evening. It won’t be enough of a chance to cancel/wash away any outside plans, like our county fairs or Friday Night LIVE in Mason City.