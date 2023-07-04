Happy Fourth of July!! Stay Weather Alert This Evening

Happy 4th of July Everyone!! Any early plans, including earlier parades and even lunch plans, will be able to go on as planned. Isolated showers are possible on and off leading up to late this evening, but that is also when our best opportunity for storms will be.

On top of the storms during fireworks this evening, these storms could potentially be strong or severe. This is a relatively low-end severe threat. We very well could only see a couple warnings issued (if that). However, the potential for strong to severe weather during a critical time when many will be outdoors is why this Alert Day was added. The severe threat runs about 7PM-Midnight.

Overnight, storms weaken into thundershowers. A cold front moves through our area early on Wednesday, cooling us off significantly the rest of the week.

Temperatures are once again in the upper-80s and low-90s. After today, we’ll be in the 70s for the rest of the week with high pressure taking over Thursday and Friday.