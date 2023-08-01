Happy August!

Where has time gone!? The new month is starting out quiet & warm for the Weather First Area. A mix of sun & clouds can be expected today, with highs back into the middle & upper 80s. A stray, isolated shower or two will be possible, however most of the area will remain dry starting out the new month.

This will be the trend again on Wednesday, regarding both temperature & rain chances. Overall, it’s not a bad way to start out the Freeborn County Fair (Tuesday) & the Mitchell County Fair (Wednesday). Highs will remain in the middle to upper 80s for the rest of the week, with Thursday & Friday trending dry as well.

Rain returns to the forecast later Friday evening/night, lasting on & off throughout the weekend. These rain chances shouldn’t completely wash away any outside plans this weekend, but it will help to cool temperatures down to the lower 80s for the weekend, and eventually the upper 70s for highs early next week.