Halloween looking ‘frightfully’ cold

October can be a month of extremes and we’ve certainly had them this year.

The beginning of the month started with a high of 90° in Rochester. The month will end with one of the coldest Halloween’s on record.

Arctic air will lock itself into place heading towards Halloween. High temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s which will rank in the top five coldest Halloween’s on record for Rochester.

Trick-or-treaters will need to bundle up and wear winter coats over costumes as temperatures Tuesday evening will likely be in the 20s.