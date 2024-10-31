Halloween evening forecast

It’s going to remain cold through this evening, but there is some good news in this evening’s forecast. Winds have been strong all day, and will decrease through the evening. Wind chills will remain in the 20s tonight as the breeze continues, it just won’t be as windy.

Plus, while we’ve had off-and-on rain, drizzle, and flurries, precipitation will be coming to an end by this evening as well. A sprinkle or snowflake is still possible into the early evening, but they’ll become much harder to find.

Bundle up, stay safe, and have a Happy Halloween!