Tuesday will be a breezy day with gusty winds helping to boost temperatures well above average into the 60s across southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Southerly winds will gust at times to 40 mph throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 60s. Clouds will build through the day after a sunny start.

Clouds are expected to clear during the mid-to-late evening setting up a sunny Wednesday.