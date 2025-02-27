Gusty winds to end the week with brief cooldown into the weekend

Cooler temperatures are on the way heading into the weekend along with blustery winds, but the warmer than average temperatures return as next week begins.

Temperatures will continue to run mild on Thursday with highs returning to the upper 40s to lower 50s, where they’ve been the last few days. It’ll be a breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

The wind will kick up even more on Friday with gusts up to 45-50 mph as a storm system slides to our north across the Great Lakes. It’ll send a cold front through leading to the chance of a few spotty rain showers from late morning into the afternoon. A few snowflakes are even possible as cold air surges in behind the front. High temperatures will be around the middle 40s and then plummet into the upper teens by Saturday morning.

The weekend will start with a chill as high temperatures will only manage to make it to around 30°, which is actually near average for this time of year.

Temperatures will then get a boost to near 40° on Sunday and 50° by Monday before turning colder the rest of the week.

A storm system to watch may bring some rain on Tuesday with snow possible Wednesday. There are still quite a bit of uncertainties on this system including it’s overall track, but details will become clearer in the days ahead.