Gusty start to the week with a few opportunities for rain coming our way

The week is off to a cool and windy start with gusts Monday afternoon nearing 45 to 50mph in some parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. A wave of low pressure is bringing increasing clouds Monday evening and scattered showers to parts of southern Minnesota and north Iowa.

While temperatures are a bit below average to start the week, they’ll be nudging upward into the lower 60s later this week.

Clouds will linger Tuesday morning but will clear out nicely for a brighter Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday is going to be a nice, quiet, and less windy day with highs back in the low 60s.

A stronger area of low pressure will begin to affect the Midwest Thursday. Temperatures will get a bump into the upper 60s, and slightly more humid air begins moving our way. As that storm system and front pushes into Iowa and Minnesota, there is an increasing chance of showers and a few thunderstorms late Thursday, especially Thursday evening. Some storms could be on the stronger side, which we’ll be watching carefully. On the other hand, we could really use the rain.