Gusty at times, but pleasant weekend ahead

Even though “gusty” gets the headline, it’s really only going to be a bit windy on Saturday. Otherwise, Friday through Sunday are looking beautifully bright and mild. Temperatures will be running well above average to wrap up the week as Friday afternoon highs will make the mid-60s in southeast Minnesota and 70 degrees in north Iowa. A front will slide through Friday night and will stir the wind up Saturday, also bringing with it slightly cooler air. Highs will still make it to about 60 Saturday afternoon and upper 50s to lower 60s on Sunday.

After this weekend, we’ll start to see some subtle changes to start the week. I’d expect a few showers to form later in the day on Monday. That’s certainly not a spoiler of “nice” weather as highs will still top out above average with a gusty wind to start the week. Showers will become more common Tuesday, and a large storm system will eventually deliver a more steady and soaking rain between Wednesday and Friday.

From Friday through most of next week, temperatures will remain close to normal or above. Cooler (even cold) Canadian air will arrive around next weekend, bringing a bit of a shock to the system after this very mild stretch of weather. Not too shocking for the end of October, though.