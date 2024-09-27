Great Friday Night football weather, beautiful Saturday

Another great evening lies ahead of the Weather First area, and a perfect one to head out and watch some Friday Night hometown football!

Temperatures this evening will cool to around 70F by around 7PM under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will continue to cool into the mid 60F’s by the time most games should wrap up…still comfortable!

We keep the mostly clear skies around through the overnight hours, with temperatures ultimately cooling into the low to mid 50F’s across all of the Weather First area. Patchy fog will once again be possible as dew points and temperatures will be quite close to each other. As with the last few nights, fog should not be widespread, but low lying areas and valleys will have a greater likelihood of seeing some of that fog.

Saturday will be just like Friday, with abundant sunshine, warm temperatures, and light winds. Not to mention the low humidity levels as well! Highs will be right around 80F once again for majority of the Weather First area, which falls well above the long term average for this time of year!