Gradually warming through the week

By the end of this week, it’ll be feeling like summer again. After a couple of chilly mornings and a mild start to the week, temperatures are going to be on the rise. Highs return to the upper 70s and lower 80s by Friday. In parts of northern Iowa, it’s going to be closer to 80 degrees as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

The weather pattern will remain warm and dry for now. We’ll catch a bit of respite from the warmth this weekend into next Monday before temperatures warm again next week.