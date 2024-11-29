Gradually warmer weather expected into next week

The cold Arctic air that will grip the area over the weekend will be short-lived as temperatures will gradually inch upward heading into the middle of next week before another cooldown arrives by the end of the week.

The week will start with high temperatures in the lower 20s on Monday with mid-to-upper 20s likely on Tuesday as the Arctic air retreats further north.

The airflow at the surface will turn more to the west and south heading into Wednesday as more mild air nudges in allowing temperatures to get closer to average with highs expecting to be in the low-to-middle 30s. But, the warmup will be short-lived.

A clipper system will dive southeast out of Canada sometime in the Tuesday night to Wednesday morning time frame with cold air to follow. The system may bring some rain and/or snow showers to the area, but there is still quite a bit of uncertainty on its overall track which will get narrowed down in the days ahead.

Temperatures will cool back off into the 20s for highs the rest of the week with night lows dipping into the single digits and teens.