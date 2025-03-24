Gradually milder through the week, precipitation chance increases this coming weekend

A very typical week of March weather is ahead with comfortably cool days ahead and a gradual warming trend continuing into Friday.

There are some brief chances at a few, light showers this week, although any rain or snow will be fleeting with no substantial amounts expected through the week.

One wave of low pressure sliding through the region Tuesday will make for a couple of brief showers. It will be mainly rain, although a few snowflakes may join the mix Tuesday evening. Nothing shovel-able is going to fall from those brief showers.

Temperatures will be slowly rising over the course of this week, reaching the 50s Wednesday afternoon, and topping out around 60 Thursday. Friday will be even milder, but there will be a sharp difference in temperatures in north Iowa and southern Minnesota depending on where exactly a warm front sets up. Those south of the front could very well reach the 70s while it remains a bit cooler on the north side of the front.

A storm system arrives this weekend, bringing more of a soaking rain to the area with the potential of snow mixing in on the backside of the system Sunday. More to come on the track of that wave as the week progresses.