Gradual warming into the weekend with sunshine

Temperatures will gradually warm well above average this weekend thanks to plentiful sunshine.

The upper-air flow will primarily be out of the northwest with high pressure ridging beginning to nudge into the area which will bring in some more mild air allowing temperatures to warm above average.

High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the lower 40s with middle 40s likely on Sunday. The average high for early March is around the middle 30s.

It’ll be breezy both days with a westerly wind on Saturday switching to the southwest on Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph at times both days.

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday as we “spring forward” so make sure to set any manual clocks ahead one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. Also, check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace batteries.