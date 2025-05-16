Going to a game or outdoor event Friday afternoon to evening? Light rain, much cooler air, and a strong wind can be expected

Cooler, less humid air is already moving into southern Minnesota and north Iowa as of Thursday evening. Another batch of even cooler air arrives Friday afternoon, and it’s going to be accompanied by a strong, gusty wind and a persistent light rain.

It’s definitely going to feel a lot more like early April than mid-May out there Friday evening, and we’ve become accustomed to more summer-like weather recently. Friday’s highs will occur around Noon-3pm and cooler air will drop temperatures quickly late Friday afternoon to evening.

Layers along with some rain gear is going to be critical to your comfort level out there. While it’s not quite cold enough to have a wind chill attached to it, temperatures in the 50s along with wind and rain is going to be uncomfortable unless you’re prepped for it.

Here’s a look at some data for Friday into Saturday: