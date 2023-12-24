Gloomy and rainy Christmas continues

Hopefully you are having a joyful Christmas Eve!! Outside, it is gloomy. We will continue to be warm outside. Record highs have been broken all across our area today. More of them will be broken on Christmas Day. Temperatures are steady in the upper-40s and low-50s through the evening on Christmas. This is when a swathe of cold air will finally move in.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, any precipitation is more likely to be either a rain/snow mix or outright flurries. Even with the cooler air, more moisture will be present to our west.

Towards the New Year, highs are only in the low to mid-30s. They are still above average for what we are used to for this time of year. We are dry after any rain or snow wrap up by the middle of this week.