Getting Warmer Into the Week, Still Trending Dry

After a couple days over the weekend where temperatures were in the low-80s locally, we’re going to see a slow increase in temperatures heading into the work week. By Wednesday and Thursday, we have highs in the mid-80s. The humidity won’t be as high this week, making it feel less hot than what we had last week.

Rain chances are still looking very low this week. Our best opportunity is early Wednesday, but not all of us will get these storms. In terms of location, northern Iowans are more likely to see these storms.

Outside of some heat (but nothing compared to last week) and that one opportunity for rain, we have a quiet week ahead of us. By next weekend, it’s a return to what we’ve been experiencing this weekend.