Get ready for more heavy rain, potentially severe storms tomorrow

For the rest of Tuesday evening, a couple isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out before 6-7 PM. Any storms that develop could feature a brief downpour and some gusty winds or small hail. However, you are more likely to stay dry than see these storms. Just be on the lookout if one of these ends up developing near your community.

Wednesday is the much more impactful day. Not only is the severe risk higher, but storms are expected to be widespread Wednesday late afternoon and evening. Storms will exit the area overnight. All threats are in play, including tornadoes. Plus, several communities are expected to top an inch of rainfall by Thursday morning. Because of all of this, an ALERT DAY has officially been added for Wednesday.

A cold front will pass behind the storms. Isolated showers cannot be ruled out on Thursday, but the severe threat will shift to our southeast.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s on Wednesday with upper-70s and low-80s primarily the following few days. For the majority of the next week, morning lows will be in the upper-50s and low-60s.