Gentle, spring rain Thursday night into Friday morning, an ALERT DAY is out for Monday

More good news for the rest of Thursday into Friday as another round of rain moves through southern Minnesota and north Iowa, and without any drama! Around 0.25″-0.50″ of rain is possible by the end of Friday morning, and there may be a few sprinkles or very light showers Friday afternoon.

Otherwise, we’re looking at a breezy, cloudy and cooler Friday followed by a comfortably mild and brighter Saturday. It’ll be a beautiful start to the weekend.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, although it’s not looking to be an all-day rain affair. You’ll still have plenty of time to get things done outdoors this weekend. Highs will reach the low-60s both Saturday and Sunday.

A much stronger storm system with a ripe setup for severe weather will be approaching the area Monday. This is going to draw warmer, humid air into the upper Midwest and set the stage for the likelihood of severe weather Monday afternoon through evening.

All hazards of severe weather are possible Monday, which is large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes. We have an ALERT DAY out for Monday and will be keeping a close eye on all the elements for severe weather as we continue to get closer.