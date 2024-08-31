Generally quiet weather to take us through next week

We have entered a relatively dry and more pleasant weather pattern today that will carry us through next week.

Even as a cold front passes through the area tonight, skies will remain generally clear, with only a shift in the wind direction indicating the front is even passing through.

For Sunday and Labor Day it will feel a bit cooler out there, with highs in the low 70F’s, but still comfortable, with dew points only making it into the mid 50F’s.

Quiet weather continues through next Wednesday as temperatures slowly rebound to around 80F for Wednesday. The only trackable feature in the extended forecast would be a cold front passing through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Looks like this front will only bring a slight chance of a few passing showers at this time.

The first taste of fall arrives to close out next week, with highs in the 60F’s. Temperatures will eventually rebound the following week, but as we head deeper into September, tastes of fall are only going to become more common around here!

In general, lots of great weather to take advantage of, especially this weekend if you haven’t started taking advantage of it already!