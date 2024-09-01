Generally quiet weather for the week ahead

Labor Day Monday is going to be fantastic across the area, with highs in the low to mid 50F’s, and dew points in the low to mid 50F’s. Winds will be generally light and skies will be clear, so another sunny day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be two more beautiful days, with daily high temperatures climbing a little each day. Winds will be quite breezy out of the south, which will help transport warmer and more humid air northward. Luckily, the more humid air will still be hardly noticeable as dew points will peak in the low 60F’s Wednesday into Thursday. We will also see plenty of sunshine both days, so a continuance of beautiful weather!

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures around 80F, and dew points in the lower 60F’s. A pleasant summer like day!

Late Wednesday into Thursday, a cold front will be tracking into and through the viewing area. A few showers will likely traverse the area with this cold front, but not expecting any washouts. Any rain bands that develop will be relatively narrow, so rain totals will likely be small as well.

Much colder and even chilly air arrives behind the cold front by Friday. Highs are only expected to be in the mid 60F’s under a partly cloudy skies. High temperatures are going to be even lower Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 60F’s. Night time lows will be in the mid 40F’s, so it is going to feel quite chilly.

Temperatures may rebound to near 80F by the beginning of the following workweek, but that is a ways out, so hard to know for sure how long the cold snap will stick around. As we head through September, colder temperatures are only going to become more common and long lasting, so enjoy the 70F’s while we have them!