Generally quiet this week, a few notable temperature swings

Happy Monday!!! We had some light snow across the area this morning, resulting in widespread accumulations of less than an inch. Not a lot of snow, but enough to cause slick roadways and slow traffic, even into the afternoon.

The good news for the week ahead is we are not looking at any significant snow chances, but there is the potential for a few snow showers on Wednesday. The big weather story this week is how much temperatures swing.

Lows Monday night dip into the low teens across the area, under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs on Tuesday climb into the mid to upper 20F’s thanks to some sunshine and increasing southerly winds ranging from 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph during the afternoon.

Temperatures barely drop Tuesday night thanks to cloud cover and southerly winds remaining a bit breezy. Wednesday will start out on the warmer side, with highs in the low to mid 30F’s. A powerful cold front passes through the area Wednesday morning, with a few snow showers possible Wednesday afternoon and rapidly dropping temperatures. Winds will also become quite gusty, perhaps topping 40 mph at times during the afternoon.

Arctic air returns Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows bottom out in the mid single digits for most, with winds out of the northwest gusting up to 40 mph Wednesday evening, decreasing to 20 mph or so by Thursday morning. Resulting wind chills will be well below 0F, down to as low as -20F Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday itself will remain cold, with highs in the mid to upper teens, and wind chills maxing out around 0F. Warmer weather returns for Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 20F’s across the area, and plenty of sunshine.

By this weekend, clouds increase, but highs will climb into the mid 30F’s Saturday, and into the low 40F’s Sunday. Balmy compared to what we have seen around the area as of late!