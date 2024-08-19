Generally mild this week with warmth arriving this weekend

The thinking behind the upper level pattern for this week hasn’t changed too much. A ridge of high pressure has set up shop across the Southern Plains, forcing the subtropical jet into the northern part of the country.

The result of this pattern will be mild temperatures for our local area as we stay just north of or right underneath the subtropical jet through the remainder of the week. It isn’t until the end of the week that we are expecting the ridge to the southwest to begin expanding northward and eastward, bringing warmer temperatures and more humid conditions with it.

Highs by Saturday are forecasted to reach into the mid 80F’s, with the potential for upper 80F’s for Sunday. Dew points are forecast to be in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s for the weekend, making it feel tropical out there.

Rain chances are on the lower end through the week, with slight chances here and there thanks to the subtropical jet being nearby. These jet streams are often focus points for shower and storm activity, and while we aren’t expecting any major bursts of energy to make their way around the high this week, minor bursts of energy will be enough to spark a few shower chances.

Overall, a mild and dry week still lies ahead besides the slight chance of rain, with dry yet warm and humid conditions arriving for the weekend.