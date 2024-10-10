Frost, first freeze this season likely early next week

The first freeze of the fall season and widespread frost is looking likely early next week.

Chilly, Canadian air will surge south into the region behind a passing cold front on Sunday.

High temperatures from Sunday to Tuesday are expected to be in the 50s along with chilly night lows.

Temperatures are expected to plummet into the middle 30s with frost likely early Monday morning with a freeze likely for much of, if not, all of the area on Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s so get out your ice scrapers!

The average date of the first freeze locally is typically around late September to early October.

Temperatures will warmup the rest of the week with highs in the 60s the rest of the week and possibly near 70° by next weekend. Low temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 40s.