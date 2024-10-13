Frost Advisory Sunday night, cold through Tuesday

A Frost Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service of Des Moines, Iowa for the following counties: Worth, Winnebago, Cerro Gordo and Hancock for early Monday morning, October 14th. This frost advisory will be in effect from 1AM CDT until 9AM CDT.

This frost advisory means that widespread frost is expected. The entire Weather First area will experience temperatures cool enough tonight to promote at least some areas of frost, regardless if in a frost advisory or not. With that said, any plants sensitive to the cold that you don’t want freezing should be covered tonight.

Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning look to be even colder than Monday morning! Lows will be right around or just below 32F Tuesday morning, with widespread frost and a potential freeze anticipated across all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Wednesday morning, another freeze will certainly be possible across the Weather First area, as temperatures dip below 30F. BRRRRR!

A warm up, and a big one at that, will arrive later this week, but in the mean time, covering those plants sensitive to frost and colder temperatures will be important if you aren’t ready to let them succumb to the elements or are not ready to bring them inside quite yet!