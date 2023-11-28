Frigid Tuesday morning; coldest since February

Arctic air has descended into the area with some of the coldest temperatures since February.

Low temperatures on Tuesday morning were a few degrees below zero to a few above.

In Rochester, the low temperature dropped to zero degrees making it the coldest start to a day since February 24 when the temperature was -11°.

The good news is this recent cold snap will be brief as more mild air will begin to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday as temperatures return to near or above average.