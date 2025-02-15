Frigid Arctic air will lead to dangerous cold into next week

A frigid Arctic airmass will settle overhead heading into next week leading to some dangerously cold conditions.

Temperatures on Sunday will only manage the single digits for highs before falling into the teens below zero by Monday morning with even colder wind chills between -20° to -30°.

High temperatures on Monday will likely not make it above zero degrees with even colder air settling in Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures again are expected to dip into the teens below zero with dangerously cold wind chills of -30° to possibly as cold as -40°.

Temperatures on Tuesday will also likely not make it above zero for highs by afternoon.

The Arctic air will begin to slowly lift out toward the second half of the week with highs in the single digits above zero on Wednesday and Thursday before rebounding into the teens and 20s on Friday and Saturday.

Night and early morning lows will likely remain below zero through Friday morning.