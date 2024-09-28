Friday’s Almanac (09/27/24)

Friday was another warm day across the Weather First area, with high temperatures reaching 80F for almost everyone! Some locations even well exceeded 80F, which is quite an achievement for this time of year!

The average high for September 27th is 68F, with today’s high in Rochester reaching 79F. That’s 11F above the long term average! Some locations in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa were not that far off from reaching the record high of 86F, which was set back in 1943!

The morning low was 50F in Rochester, with the average overnight low for September 27th being 46F. The record low is a frigid 28F, set back in 1942…BRRRR.

Precipitation wise, we could use some rain in Rochester and Mason City to say the least. Both locations are nearly 2.5″ of rain below average for the month of September, with Mason City below average in yearly precipitation. Rochester is still 3″ above, but the gap between yearly precipitation and the average is closing quickly. With no significant rain chances in sight, odds favor this remaining the case for the foreseeable future.