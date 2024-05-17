Friday to have early summertime feel

The week will end with an early summertime feel as temperatures will be more typical of late June than the middle of May.

An at times breezy southerly wind will help drive in warm air as high temperatures climb to near or in the low 80s under a mainly sky.

A wave of energy passing through may produce a spotty rain shower or sprinkles during the late morning and early-to-mid afternoon hours. There is a lot of dry air in place as dew points will generally be in the upper to lower 50s so most of any rain will likely evaporate before it hits the ground, however there may be enough forcing where some drops make it to the surface. Most areas will remain dry.

The summertime warmth will carry over into the weekend.