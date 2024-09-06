Friday night football forecast

It has been a chillier day today, with a few passing showers and temperatures in the low 60F’s across most of the Weathers First area. It certainly has felt like a fall day out there, and with fall comes Friday night football!

As we head into the evenings hours, cloud cover is going to decrease as we loose daytime heating and instability. This will also limit the chance of those spotty showers as well. Temperatures will also begin to drop fairly quickly after sunset, with us on par for seeing our coldest night since early May!

By kickoff this evening, skies look to be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with most of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa being rain free. Best to bring an umbrella with you just in case though. Temperatures will be around 60F, dropping to around 55F by later in the evening, if not lower in some places.

Skies will only continue to clear out by later in the evening, so a good night to head out and watch a little hometown football as long as you bring a blanket or two!

Tonight’s lows are expected to drop into the low 40F’s across most of the area, with some locations even dropping into the upper 30F’s potentially! Definitely a chilly one out there but not a bad fall night overall!