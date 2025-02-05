Freezing drizzle possible Wednesday evening, a windy Thursday on the way

A storm system moving across the region Wednesday is making for areas of freezing drizzle and a few snowflakes through Wednesday evening to very early Thursday morning.

Amounts of ice will be minor, but there is the potential for untreated roads and surfaces to become slick, especially after 7 PM Wednesday evening.

Precipitation will wrap up shortly after Midnight and will be followed by areas of fog into the start of Thursday. Clouds and fog will decrease Thursday morning, making way for some sunshine Thursday afternoon.

Winds will increase quickly Thursday, gusting up to 45 MPH by the afternoon. There is the possibility of a few spots seeing winds hitting 50 MPH during the mid to late afternoon. Winds will begin to decrease Thursday night and they’ll remain much lighter over the course of Friday.

We’re watching a storm system for the weekend that will deliver accumulating snowfall. It’s certainly not something we’re used to seeing so far this winter. By the end of Saturday, snowfall amounts look to exceed 3 inches in parts of southern Minnesota. At this time, it looks like northern Iowa will receive a bit less. However, we’re still a few days away and there is still a lot to iron out with the track of our Saturday snow-producer.